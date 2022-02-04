Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after buying an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.