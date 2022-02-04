SOC Telemed Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 12,540 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 9,400% compared to the average volume of 132 put options.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on SOC Telemed from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,298 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the third quarter worth $5,006,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 79.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,875 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

