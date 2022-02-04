Societe Generale Downgrades Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

