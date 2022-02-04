SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Shares Down 4.5%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

SOHO China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

