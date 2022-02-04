South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.62

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 13649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several analysts recently commented on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 31.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

