Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $63.18 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

