SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 6.4% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 65,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.4% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.56. 435,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

