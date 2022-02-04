SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.74

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.74 and last traded at $113.11, with a volume of 91691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.08.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 199,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 272.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.