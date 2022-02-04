Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

SPB traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. 36,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,241. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

