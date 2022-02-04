Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.20.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 186.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

