Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Spire has raised its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spire to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

NYSE SR opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Spire by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spire by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

