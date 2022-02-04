Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Spire by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Spire by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

