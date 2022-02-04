Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Buys $13,062.50 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III acquired 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $13,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STXB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 97,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $482.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

