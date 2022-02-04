Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $250.00. The company traded as low as $162.33 and last traded at $162.62, with a volume of 99382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.92.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.94.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

