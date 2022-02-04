Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $210.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by Atlantic Securities from $370.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPOT. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $159.76 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $155.57 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.39 and its 200 day moving average is $235.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

