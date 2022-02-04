SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.96 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

