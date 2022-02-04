SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSRM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

