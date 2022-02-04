Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 348,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,769,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $86,952,000 after buying an additional 52,270 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.