Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

