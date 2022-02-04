Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50.
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
