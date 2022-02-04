Status Price Tops $0.0540 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Status has a total market capitalization of $187.29 million and approximately $17.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00109925 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

