Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,023,165,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after buying an additional 9,544,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,500,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

STLA stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

