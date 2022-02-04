Stephens Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $30.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

SNDR opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $180,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

