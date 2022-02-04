StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,742 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $107,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

STEP opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

