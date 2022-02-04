Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

SBT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $305.72 million, a P/E ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 417.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.