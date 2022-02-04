Steven Samuel Brunelle Sells 550,000 Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Stock

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,881,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$292,865.76.

Shares of Rio Silver stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. Rio Silver Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interest in its flagship property, NiÃ±obamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

