Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.86.

FB stock opened at $237.76 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

