Stock Buyback Program Authorized by Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Board

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.26). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

