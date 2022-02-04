Stock Buyback Program Authorized by Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Board

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.26). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
