Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,685 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average volume of 405 put options.
World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.38.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,286,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
