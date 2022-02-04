Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,685 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average volume of 405 put options.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,286,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

