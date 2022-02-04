Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.