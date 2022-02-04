SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SXC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

SXC stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 363.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

