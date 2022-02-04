SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Up 4.2% After Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 5,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 701,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SXC shares. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

