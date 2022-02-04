SunContract Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $245,305.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SunContract

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

