Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.92

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 8205026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.