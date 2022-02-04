Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.74. 8,930,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,696,575. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$38.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.07.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

