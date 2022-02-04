Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.63.

TSE:SU opened at C$37.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.07. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.07 and a twelve month high of C$38.62. The stock has a market cap of C$54.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

