Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.05 million and $469,251.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.02 or 0.07302541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,695,625 coins and its circulating supply is 342,990,315 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.