SuperFarm (SUPER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23.70 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $284.54 million and approximately $23.70 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007055 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000237 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

