Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 7,473 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 56,688 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $215,414.40.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $297,027.12.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $162,307.80.

NYSE SUP opened at $4.20 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 558,657 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 87,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

