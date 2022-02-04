Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.82) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SUPR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 134 ($1.80).

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.61) on Thursday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.21.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

