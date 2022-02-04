Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Shares of SUR opened at GBX 88.35 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £145.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. Sureserve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 62.38 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 106 ($1.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.