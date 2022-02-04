Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surgalign’s earnings. Surgalign reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgalign will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Surgalign.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRGA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,151. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Surgalign by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 244.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgalign (SRGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.