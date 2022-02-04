Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.79

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 122456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.59.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$547.94 million and a PE ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.93.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,583,038.21. Insiders acquired 32,100 shares of company stock worth $127,560 in the last three months.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.