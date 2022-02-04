Susquehanna Bancshares Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $220.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.05.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $123.85 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 374,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.