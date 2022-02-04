Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.