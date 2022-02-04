Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $13,230,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $5,661,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $3,610,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

