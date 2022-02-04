Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CAO Alexander Nolte Sells 968 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CAO Alexander Nolte sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $16,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,905 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

