Syscoin Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Syscoin has a market cap of $474.41 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.00290487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,875,218 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

