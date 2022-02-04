T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,413. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

