Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.21.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$5.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Insiders have acquired 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618 over the last ninety days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

