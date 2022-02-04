Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 122,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 870,302 shares.The stock last traded at $16.03 and had previously closed at $16.57.

Several brokerages have commented on SKT. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

